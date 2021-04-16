UTEP star forward Bryson Williams enters transfer portal

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - During his introduction new UTEP basketball coach Joe Golding said if any players on the roster opted to transfer, he would help them find the best fit moving forward. Bryson Williams shouldn't need too much help, as there will be a long line for the now former UTEP star forward.

Williams officially entered the transfer portal on Friday, opting to play his sixth year of eligibility at what will be his third school.

https://twitter.com/Bwillington11/status/1383212488410341377?s=20

The Fresno, California native came to UTEP with coach Rodney Terry as a transfer from Fresno State in 2018, choosing the Miners over a number of Power Five programs.

Williams didn't disappoint in his two years in El Paso. He started all 32 games of the 2019-20 season, leading the team in points (571) and total rebounds (229) en route to a First Team All-Conference USA selection.

Williams most memorable effort came in a home tilt vs. UT-San Antonio when he poured in a career-high 34 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the field, including a 6-for-6 effort from the free-throw line, helping UTEP to rally from 24 points down to defeat UTSA in overtime.

That season, Williams also led the team in blocked shots (29), and ranked ninth in C-USA in blocked shots per game (0.9).

Williams followed that with another All-Conference effort in 2020-21, averaging 15.1 points per contest.

It will be interesting to see if Williams follows Terry a second time to the University of Texas, where the former UTEP head coach is now associate head coach to Chris Beard.

Williams is the sixth UTEP basketball player to enter the transfer portal since the season's end, joining Vuk Vulikic, Adam Hess, Efe Odigie, Tydus Verhoeven, and Kristian Sjolund.