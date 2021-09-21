C-USA announces UTEP’s Maxwell Kipkosgei as men’s XC Athlete of the Week

UTEP

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s Maxwell Kipkosgei was announced as Conference USA’s Cross Country Male Athlete of the Week after placing second in the 5K event at the 35th Lori Fitzgerald Memorial Open on Sept. 18 at NM State Golf Course.

The weekly award is presented by Surf & Turf Golf.

Five Miners finished in the top 11, paced by Kipkosgei’s time of 14:47.50.

The UTEP men literally ran away from the competition with 39 points, while second-place New Mexico tallied 60 points.

Kipkosgei, a freshman, is the first Miner to earn the athlete of the week honor since Oct. 8, 2019 when then-freshman Titus Cheruiyot won it.

UP NEXT

The Miners will take the road to Louisville, Ky., to compete at the Live in Lou XC Classic hosted by the University of Louisville on Saturday, Oct. 2.