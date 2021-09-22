UTEP’s Dana Dimel previews Saturday’s matchup against New Mexico

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - After a much needed bye week, the UTEP Miners will resume their 2021 season with a visit by the New Mexico Lobos Saturday at the Sun Bowl.

It will be the first meeting between the Miners and Lobos since 2014.

The Miners enter the matchup 2-1 after falling to Boise State nearly two weeks ago in Boise.

The Lobos are also 2-1, and are coming off their first loss of the season against 7th ranked Texas A&M.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel previews Saturday's matchup against the Lobos.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the Sun Bowl.