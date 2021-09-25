UTEP makes comeback to defeat New Mexico 20-13

UTEP

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas — Gavin Hardison threw for 293 yards and a touchdown as UTEP erased a 13-3 first-half deficit by shutting out New Mexico in the second half to earn a 20-13 victory on Saturday night.

Deion Hankins scored from four-yards out to start the second half and cut the Lobos’ lead to 13-10 and Hardison connected with Jacob Cowing on a 55-yard touchdown pass to take the lead, 17-13 with 9:27 left in the third quarter. Gavin Baechle kicked a 44-yard field goal with 2:56 left to set the final margin.

The Miners (3-1) held New Mexico (2-2) to just 288 yards of total offense, including 123 yards on 35 carries. Terry Wilson was 16 of 38 for 160 yards and was picked off once.

Cowing had seven catches for 174 yards and Justin Garrett caught four more for 105.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas - On a night where UTEP is turning back the clock in donning 1966 Texas Western jerseys, the Miner offense seems to moving backwards as well.

UTEP has managed just 100 yards of total offense through one half against New Mexico, as the visiting Lobos are out to a 13-3 lead over the Miners at the Sun Bowl.

The Miners forced an early turnover on a forced fumble by defensive end Praise Amaewhule, but kicker Gavin Baechle missed a 50-yard field goal that would have put UTEP up 3-0.

New Mexico marched down the field the other way and scored the game's opening touchdown on a 12-yard run from grad transfer QB Terry Wilson.

Baechle converted from 33 yards to cut the deficit to 7-3, but Lobos' kicker Andrew Shelley hit two field goals before the break to give the Lobos the 13-3.

UTEP QB Gavin Hardison is 7-14 with 81 yards and an interception.

Should the Miners win, they would move to 3-1 for the first time since 2005.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)