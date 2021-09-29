One-on-one with Dana Dimel; UTEP opens C-USA play Saturday against Old Dominion

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are off to a great start as they approach the midway point of the season.

The Miners boast a 3-1 overall record, but the slate gets wiped clean as the Miners enter conference play this week.

UTEP will host C-USA opponent Old Dominion Saturday at the Sun Bowl.

The Monarchs enter the matchup with a record of 1-3, but some of those losses were against tough opponents such as Wake Forest and Buffalo.

Old Dominion is coming off a one point loss against Buffalo, while UTEP is coming off a victory against Mountain West opponent New Mexico.

As the official home of the UTEP Miners, ABC-7 spoke with UTEP head coach Dana Dimel in a one-on-one interview.

Coach Dimel previews the matchup against the Monarchs as well as his team's success this early in the season.

It's also homecoming week for UTEP, so expect a great crowd on hand when the Miners take on Old Dominion.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the Sun Bowl.