UTEP set to tip-off 2021-22 men’s basketball season with “Dinner in the Don”

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - A new era for the storied UTEP men’s basketball program begins in October with Joe Golding as head coach!

Fans can hear from coach Golding and Miner legend Tim Floyd, as well as meet the 2021-22 Miners, at the “Dinner in the Don” tipoff event on Monday, Oct. 18 in the Don Haskins Center.

Proceeds from the first-time “Dinner in the Don” will benefit the UTEP men’s basketball program.

Coach Golding will break down his first UTEP squad and the 2021-22 schedule, as well as outline his vision for the program.

Coach Floyd will share reminiscences from his years as a Miner assistant coach (1978-86) under the legendary Don Haskins, and his tenure as head coach from 2010-17. UTEP coaches and student-athletes will also be in attendance.

“We look forward to beginning a new annual event that will tip off the start of each basketball season,” Golding said. “This event will give our fans a chance to really get to know our players and staff and spend time with them. I’m excited to share this opportunity with a passionate fan base that will play such an important role in restoring the energy and passion back to the Don. I’m so excited to have Coach Floyd kick off this first event as the guest speaker. Coach Floyd has become a great friend and resource for me. Not only is he a legend in what he has done as a coach on all levels, he loves El Paso and Miner basketball. Get your tickets soon, you will not want to miss the event and a great night introducing our players and listening to Coach Floyd stories. Go Miners!”

“There is a lot of excitement surrounding UTEP Basketball and the start of the Joe Golding era, and we’re delighted to launch the new era with our ‘Dinner in the Don’ event,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “This is a great opportunity for the fans to get to know our players and coaches while supporting our proud program.”

The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the event will begin at 7 p.m.

Individual tickets are $110, and tables of eight are available for $875. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.utepminers.com/tickets, or by calling (915) 747-6787.