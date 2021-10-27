One-on-one with Dana Dimel; UTEP looks for 4th conference victory on the road at FAU

EL PASO, Texas - It's all about keeping the momentum going for the UTEP Miners.

Every week has been a test, and thus far the Miners have passed especially three games into their conference schedule.

This week's test will be another challenge on the road as UTEP heads to Boca Raton, FL to take on Florida Atlantic.

The FAU Owls are currently in first place of the C-USA East division with an overall record of 4-3.

The Owls are also riding some momentum of their own coming off a blowout victory against Charlotte last weekend.

UTEP with a 6-1 overall record, 3-0 in conference play, is currently tied for first place in the West division of the C-USA standings.

UTEP is currently sharing the first place spot with undefeated UT-San Antonio.

Both those teams will meet at the Sun Bowl the following weekend on November 6 in what could be a battle for first place in the C-USA West division.

However, UTEP head coach Dana Dimel knows the Miners can't afford to look too far ahead, and instead the focus has to be on the Owls.

UTEP will have two weeks to prepare for FAU as the Miners are coming off their second bye week of the season.

Dimel spoke with ABC-7 about the upcoming matchup against FAU as well as the team's success at the midpoint of the season.

FAU is a 12-point favorite in Saturday's game.

The Owls are really good when it comes to red zone defense, currently ranked 2nd in the nation.

UTEP knows the offense will have to improve in this area as the Miners are currently ranked 69th in red zone offense.

The strength of UTEP's team is on the defensive side of the ball as the Miners are ranked 9th nationally in total defense.

However, another thing that's in the Owl's favor, UTEP's East Coast jinx.

The Miners have never won a football game in the Eastern time zone as UTEP is 0-25-1 when playing on the East Coast.

UTEP will be looking to change that record on Saturday and hopefully return to El Paso 7-1.

Saturday's game kicks-off at 4:00 p.m. MT from Boca Raton, Florida.