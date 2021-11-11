One-on-one with UTEP’s Dana Dimel; after losing two straight Miners look to bounce back at North Texas

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners may no longer have a shot at winning a conference championship, but there's still a lot to play for in the remaining 3 games of the season.

UTEP has lost a big chunk of their momentum.

After going 6-1 midway into the season, the Miners have lost two straight games.

Their record now stands at 6-3, 3-2 in Conference USA play.

Next up for UTEP, a road trip to Denton, TX to take on the North Texas Mean Green.

North Texas is 3-6 overall this season, their conference record is 2-3, but the Mean Green are on a roll riding a two game win streak.

North Texas is coming off a win at Southern Miss, while the Miners are coming off a loss to first place UT-San Antonio.

It will be interesting to see how the Miners rebound after a blowout loss against the UTSA Roadrunners, but even with the Miners already bowl eligible there is still a lot to play for in 2021.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel previews the matchup against North Texas.

The game kickoffs at 2:00 p.m. Mountain time from Denton, TX.