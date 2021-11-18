One-on-one with UTEP’s Dana Dimel; Miners look to end 3 game losing skid in home finale against Rice

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are in a slump, but they have two games left in the regular season to turn things around.

UTEP will battle Rice Saturday in the final home game for the Miners this football season.

With an overall record of 6-4, UTEP is already bowl eligible, but the Miners are currently on a three game losing skid.

They'll have a chance to get back in the win column when they face a Rice team that enters the game with only three wins under their belt at 3-7.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Sun Bowl.

ABC-7's Nate Ryan spoke with UTEP head coach Dana Dimel for a preview of Saturday's matchup.

After Saturday's game against Rice, the Miners will close out the regular season on the road against UAB on November 26.