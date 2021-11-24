UTEP’s Cowing earns third honorable mention on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week list

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP sophomore WR Jacob Cowing was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention list for Player of the Week (week 12) on Tuesday.

It’s his third honorable mention this season.

Cowing racked up 170 yards receiving on career-high 11 receptions (15.5 avg.) during the Miners’ 38-28 victory over Rice on Nov. 20 in the Sun Bowl.

Cowing added a seven-yard scoring reception in the first quarter.

Cowing ranks second in Conference USA and fifth nationally with 1,267 yards receiving on 62 receptions.

Cowing’s 115.2 yards per game ranks second in C-USA and seventh-best nationally.

Cowing has 13 100-yard games during his career, tying Texas Western legend WR Chuck Hughes for first on the school’s all-time list.

Cowing’s 1,267 receiving yards currently ranks third best on the school’s single-season list.

The school record is 1,519 yards held by Hughes in 1965. Johnnie Lee Higgins Jr.’s 1,319 yards in 2006 is second most.

Cowing has totaled seven touchdowns in 2021 – six receiving and one rushing.

UTEP’s next contest is at UAB on Friday, Nov. 26.

The Miners will await their bowl destination following the conclusion of the regular season.