One-on-one with UTEP’s Joe Golding; Miners prepare for home-&-home series against UTSA

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners will continue Conference USA play this week as they prepare for a home-and-home series against UT-San Antonio.

When you look at the records for both teams, this should be a matchup that favors the Miners.

UTEP enters the series with an overall record of 9-8, 2-3 in C-USA, while the UTSA Roadrunners are still winless in conference play, 7-11 overall, 0-5 in C-USA.

This is a major opportunity for UTEP, and a chance for the Miners to pick up back-to-back wins in conference play.

However, the Miners have struggled with consistency this season as for the second straight week UTEP split both of its conference games.

UTEP is riding some momentum coming off a hard fought overtime victory on the road at Old Dominion.

ABC-7 spoke with UTEP head coach Joe Golding for a preview of the upcoming showdown against the Roadrunners.

UTEP will play host to UTSA Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.

The Miners will then travel to San Antonio to take on the Roadrunners Sunday at 1:00 p.m. MT.