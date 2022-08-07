El Pasoan Rey Flores brings a wealth of versatility and experience to UTEP this season

EL PASO, Texas -- The countdown to UTEP's home opener against North Texas is on and with that anticipation for the season is building.

The Miners have a lot of guys they'll look to throughout the season to make big plays in crucial games, potentially none more so than Ysleta grad Rey Flores.

The senior is one of the teams most dynamic and multi-skilled players being that he can play at wide receiver, running back and on special teams as a punt returner.

In 2021, Flores rushed 32 times for 130 yards, caught 13 passes for 204 yards and had one punt return.

"He's unbelievable," Head Coach Dana Dimel said. "Rey Flores is so versatile and he does so much for our team."

Dimel told ABC-7 Saturday that Flores right now is in the top four receivers on the team but he is also too valuable at running back to not use him there too. Not to mention right now he's in a battle for punt returner. Dimel said Flores is currently the number two guy at returner behind JUCO recruit Marcus Bellon, but also said that could change in the three weeks between now and their home opener.

For Flores though it doesn't matter where he plays, he just wants to be as useful to the team as possible.

"This year I wanted to step-up as a leader and carry this team because I think if there's a year to win a conference championship, this is the year," Flores said. "We've got all the pieces, everyone came back, everyone looks good so I think it's just about everyone stepping up and those leaders carrying the team to those wins."

UTEP faces North Texas at 7 p.m. at the Sun Bowl on Aug. 27th on 915 night where they are trying to pack the stadium. There are less than 8,000 tickets available, so get in quick.