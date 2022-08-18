UTEP Soccer fall 3-0 in 6 minute blitz from UC Davis in season opener

EL PASO, Texas -- After going 4-12 last season the Miners were looking to make a splash in their home opener against UC Davis, but the Aggies had other ideas.

UC Davis looked the dominant team throughout the first half with 7 shots to the Miners 1. Mariah Scott kept the score at bay though with 3 big saves but the 0-0 scoreline wouldn't last long into the second half.

In the 54th minute Taylour Mendoza's free kick from just outside the box was saved by Scott but the deflection landed in front of Molly Branigan who put it away to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead.

Just 2 minutes later the Aggies would score again, this time from a through ball up the sideline to Leslie Fregoso who put a cross on a platter for Risa Yamada.

Fregoso would then score the Aggies third and final goal 4 minutes later.

A six minute, 3 goal blitz proving the difference between UC Davis and UTEP in their season opener.

The Miners hit the road to take on Abilene Christian at noon on Sunday Aug. 21st.