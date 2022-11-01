One-on-one with UTEP’s Dana Dimel; Miners prepare for Thursday showdown against Rice

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are gearing up for a rare Thursday night showdown against the Rice Owls.

UTEP will travel to Houston Wednesday, with kickoff set for 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday.

The Miners will be looking to rebound after losing to Middle Tennessee Saturday at the Sun Bowl.

UTEP's overall record dropped to 4-5, but with three games left in the regular season, UTEP just needs to win two of those three games to become bowl eligible.

Rice enters the matchup with an overall record of 4-4, and are coming off a loss against Charlotte.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel sat down with ABC-7 for an exclusive one-on-on interview.

He previewed Thursday's matchup against the Owls, as well as whether he would like to see the UTEP/Rice rivalry continue in future seasons.

Rice will join the American Athletic Conference in 2023.

After Thursday's game against the Owls, UTEP will enter their second bye week of the season.