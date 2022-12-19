Parkland offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie commits to UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Colorado's loss, is now UTEP's gain.

Monday, Parkland offensive line, and former Colorado commit, Tyrone McDuffie announced he'll be staying home and suiting up for the UTEP Miners next season.

McDuffie is a 3-star recruit and had interest from other division one programs such as BYU, New Mexico State, and Texas State.

It was back in June when McDuffie announced he would be committing to the University of Colorado.

UTEP had also extended an offer to McDuffie over the summer, but Colorado was McDuffie's first choice.

However, Colorado would fire head coach Karl Dorrell in the middle of the season after the Buffaloes started the season 0-5.

At the conclusion of their season, Colorado would then hire NFL star and former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders as the team's next head coach.

McDuffie said at first he was told that his scholarship would still be honored, but shortly after the announcement of Sanders' hiring, Mcduffie's offer was rescinded.

McDuffie then opened his recruitment once again, and on Monday he made it official with a tweet that he'll be headed to UTEP next season.

McDuffie plans to sign his national letter of intent Wednesday during the early signing period.