UTEP put on an epic 4th quarter comeback but it wasn’t enough in their 74-71 loss to North Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Miners (13-6, 6-4 C-USA) found themselves down 13 to start the 4th quarter against North Texas (8-13, 5-6 C-USA) on Saturday at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP went on a10-2 run at the onset of the final quarter to give themselves a shot at winning against the Mean Green, shooting at 71.4 percent from the floor. They got as close as 1 but in the end fell 74-71.

“We didn’t play well, but we showed who we really are in the fourth quarter with that resiliency,” Head Coach Kevin Baker said. “If you think about it, most of the year - 19 games in - we have been ready to play every game, and today we weren’t. That falls on the shoulders of the head coach, and the head coach will be better.”

The Miners outrebounded North Texas 36-34, were 25-of-55 (45.5 percent) from the field and 6-of-19 (31.6 percent) from the perimeter. UTEP was outstanding at the free throw line, going 15-of-16 (93.8 percent).

North Texas shot 27-of-59 (45.8 percent) overall and 7-of-21 (33.3 percent) from downtown. The visitors went just 13-of-24 (54.2 percent) at the stripe.

UTEP welcomes in No. 23 Middle Tennessee next Thursday in the first game featuring a ranked team in the Don Haskins Center since a 54-43 loss on Dec. 7, 2019 against No. 20 Arizona. The Blue Raiders are a perfect 11-0 in C-USA action and have won 16 straight games.