Sources confirm to ABC-7 that UTEP offensive coordinator Dave Warner has stepped down

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sources have confirmed to ABC-7 that UTEP offensive coordinator Dave Warner has resigned from his position after two seasons with the team. This was first reported by Football Scoop.

Warner first joined Dana Dimel's UTEP staff in January of 2021. In that season he helped take the Miners to a winning season and their first bowl game since 2014.

In that season, the Miners averaged 393.0 yards of total offense, the most since the 2009 season.

He helped UTEP to 12 wins in his two seasons with the team.

UTEP will now look for a new OC ahead of the 2023 season. Sources told ABC-7 that Warner's replacement will likely come from within.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football is reporting that they will likely promote current passing game coordinator and wide receiver coach Scotty Ohara. He's spent five seasons in El Paso.