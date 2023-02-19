UTEP suffer two losses on day 3 of the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP entered Saturday with one win and one loss in the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament but finished the day with a 1-3 record for the tournament so far.

The Miners first fell to Santa Clara 3-12 and then immediately played Texas Tech and lost 8-6.

On Friday the Red Raiders defeated UTEP 5-4 and early Saturday it looked like the Miners had Texas Tech's number finishing the first inning up 1-0. By the end of the third, UTEP led 3-0 but a 4 run inning in the fourth from Texas Tech changed the game.

The Red Raiders utilized five different pitchers throughout the contest while Zaylie Calderon pitched all 7 for the Miners. She had 6 strikeouts and allowed 8 runs.

UTEP will play New Mexico on Sunday in the final day of the tournament.