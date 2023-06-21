UTEP Women’s Basketball Summer Workouts are in full swing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Keitha Adams Era, round 2, is officially underway with the UTEP Women's Basketball team beginning summer workouts last week.

The Miners have 14 of their 15 scholarship spots locked up, with five players from last season returning including forward Adhel Tac.

"I just feel like it was a good decision for me staying, playing under coach Adams who has won who has showed what she can do with teams especially here in El Paso and UTEP," Tac said.

Adams told ABC-7, eight of their 14 players are in El Paso right now, with many of the others players, representing their countries over the Summer.

With a lot of new faces, Adams is using a lot of the Summer to build relationships amongst the team.

"It's about being a team, we do a lot of drills to teach a lot of things, but what do you do to teach team unity?" Adam said. "The holding hands and walking the length of the floor thing, it's a reminder of us coming together and being together."

"Coach Adams has really instilled in us to be having one another's backs and it's not just only on the court but lean on each other off the court too," Tac said.