El Pasoan Katia Gallegos selected for FIBA Women’s Americup Mexican National Team

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Franklin grad and former Miner Katia Gallegos was selected to the 12-player Mexican National Team roster and will compete at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup in July.

"Basketball has always been a love in my life and it truly is an honor to represent Mexico and to represent The University of Tulsa on an international level," Gallegos said. "I am also excited as Mexico will be hosting the tournament and I can't wait to be part of such an impacting event on women's basketball in Mexico."

Gallegos spent three seasons with the Miners, putting up 50 double-digit scoring efforts, before transferring to Tulsa as a senior.

Gallegos played in only 20 games due to injury and tallied 45 points, 37 rebounds and 33 assists for TU last season. She led the Golden Hurricane in assists four times and blocked shots twice and concluded the season ranked first on Tulsa's single season records list in free throw percentage (93.8).

This is the El Pasoans first time playing for the Mexican National team as an adult. Gallegos has played for Mexico in the FIBA U18 Women's Americas Championship in Mexico City and the FIBA U16 Women's Americas Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The FIBA Women's AmeriCup runs from July 1-9 at the Domo de la Feria in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico.