Led by Knight, UTEP linebackers ready to shine

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The linebacker position caused a lot of headaches for the Miners a year ago, but this year it's lining up to be a lethal part of the defense.

Injury and waiver woes in 2022 saw Tyrice Knight pair up with the Miner's fourth pick in Cal Wallerstedt who in his senior year had an outstanding and unexpected season. Knight had 95 tackles, an interception, a sack and a fumble recovery for a touchdown last season and he's primed for an even better year in 2023.

"He's the best linebacker I've ever coached," head coach Dana Dimel said. "We've switched his position a little bit and have him in different formations and I think it's going to put him even really more involved in the defensive game plan if that could be possible."

In his fourth year with the Miners, Knight will most likely be partnered by James Neal who has spent the past two season in the UTEP system.

"I just want to show everybody around here in this program that it ain't going to be no slack-off and it's no more talking," Neal said.

"It's a huge year for James Neal," Dimel said. "He's got so much athleticism he just needs to play to it but I think having Tyrice next to himm will help a lot in that aspect."

For the third straight year Knight will be playing alongside a different player at linebacker and he is making sure to do his part to help Neal shine this season.

"I'm just like really taking him underneath me you know letting him know what I see and how to read stuff before it happens so he won't be a step behind and just make plays from everywhere so people don't know we're you're coming from," Knight said.

UTEP begin their season on the road against Jax State on Saturday, AUg. 26 at 3:30 p.m. MT on the CBS Sports Network.