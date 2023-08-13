UTEP’s wide receivers are ready for a big season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners want to turn the page on last year and produce a winning season. The wide receivers will be a key piece to doing just that.

The Miners were served a massive boost in the Spring when UTEPs leading receiver in 2022, Tyrin Smith (1039 yards, 7 touchdowns) decided to return to El Paso after transferring to Texas A&M.

But UTEP know their depth this season at wide receiver goes beyond Smith and they think the receiving group could be a real weapon this year.

"All the receivers man we just making plays doing what we do," UTEP wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi said. "Last year it really irked me them saying that the wide receivers were the weakest link and I'm like no we've got dogs in that room. We are all going to show you like we can do this for real."

Smith's got the number one spot on lock but returners like Akharaiyi (275 yards, one touchdown), Marcus Bellon (83 yards, one touchdown) and Jeremiah Ballard (118 yards, one touchdown) are all battling it out to be the next best option.

"If one man makes a big play then it's like in your head like now I have to make a big play and then I make a big play and then the next guy," Ballard said. "We kind of feed off each others energy so you know if we didn't have much competition in the room we wouldn't be out here as explosive. Having a lot of competition makes it better for everybody."

UTEP begin their season on the road against Jax State on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 3.30 p.m. MT.