UTEP LB Tyrice Knight Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KVIA) – UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight landed on his third preseason watch list, this time being recognized to the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List as announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.

The Bednarik Award is presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994.

Knight was also named to Butkus Award Watch List on Aug. 10, while also making the Nagurski Trophy Watch List on Aug. 1.

Knight is coming off a 95-tackle season, while he’s amassed 197 over the last two years. The redshirt senior was named second team All-CUSA after recording 6.5 TFL, a sack, INT, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble return for a TD. The redshirt senior has started in 31 games at the linebacker position over the last three seasons.

Knight ranked tied 10th in CUSA in total tackles and ranked tied seventh in tackles per game (7.9) in 2022. He tallied a season-high 14 tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss at UNM. Knight scored his first career touchdown as he recovered a fumble and took it 13 yards to pay dirt, while tallying five tackles, a sack and TFL in a win at Charlotte (UTEP’s first ever win in the eastern time zone). Knight tallied seven stops in UTEP's upset win over Boise State on national television. The Lakeland, Fla., product opened season with 11 tackles and 2.0 TFL's against North Texas, while he added an interception in a win over rival NM State. He posted 12 stops at Rice on national television. Knight recorded 10 more versus Middle Tennessee.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on both offense and defense.

The Miners kick off the new campaign at Jax State on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.

UTEP will open home action on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. in the Sun Bowl. Tickets for the 80’s Night game are available at www.utepminers.com/tickets, by calling 915.747.UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu or by visiting the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office, 500 W. University Ave., 79968.