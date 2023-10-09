The UTEP QB Guessing Game: Expect McConnell to start if Hardison isn’t healthy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Miners enter their clash with Florida International (3-3) with a 1-5 record which is never an ideal situation to be in, even more so when your quarterback room is depleted with injuries.

Normal starter Gavin Hardison missed UTEP's game against LA Tech with an elbow injury. He was day-to-day ahead of that game nearly two weeks ago and that's the same heading into this game with FIU.

Hardison was at practice on Monday but didn't take any snaps and was wearing a sleeve on his throwing arm. He will have some tests on Tuesday before the Miners fly out and if he's healthy he will start.

"I'm feeling good and hopefully will be good to go on Wednesday," Hardison said. "If I can't go then I'm going to be totally supportive of those guys and trying to get the win for this team and I have a lot of confidence in those guys."

If Hardison isn't ready, the duties will fall on either Kevin Hurley or Cade McConnell because Jake McNamara is still recovering from a concussion he suffered in the LA Tech game.

Head Coach Dana Dimel told ABC-7 on Monday that McConnell is pencilled in to be the starter but they're leaving the door open for Hurley depending on how he progresses, as he too works his way back from an injury.

If McConnell does get the start it will be his first for a Division 1 FBS team. The redshirt sophomore and fourth string QB played under center for Cerritos College and this is his second season in the UTEP system.

"I have a funny feeling about Cade he just really seems to be a gamer, he seems to really have that 'it' factor," Dimel said. "I'm really excited to see him start he's so cool calm and collected."

"I've played this game my entire life and growing up I never said I wanted to be in the NFL and things like that, I always just dreamed about playing Division 1 college football and that opportunity is sitting here right now and I got a little taste of that last week and so if we go out there on Wednesday and my number is the one that's in there and I'm called, then how fun is that," McConnell said.

Dimel told ABC-7 if McConnell does get the start he doesn't want it to all be on him. He wants the offense to really lay the platform for him and for Cade to manage the game.

"Now you have your shot it's time to go and do it and do it to the best of your ability," McConnell said. "I haven't been too nervous, I really have no nerves at all."

The Miners play at FIU on Wednesday at 5.30 p.m. MT.