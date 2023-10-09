Trio of Miners earn CUSA Honors

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) – UTEP's Kaya Weaver , Mattie Gantt , and Kalia Kohler all took home weekly honors in the third week of CUSA play. The 2023 Volleyball Player of the Week awards are presented by Blenders Eyewear.

CUSA Defensive Player of the Week – Kaya Weaver

Weaver played a major role in helping the Miners go 3-1 over the week, posting a team-high 24 blocks and 32 kills in 15 sets. The sophomore middle blocker averaged 1.56 blocks per set in their split with New Mexico State and 1.67 blocks per set in the back-to-back sweeps over FIU. In total, Weaver collected a team-high 47.5 points, three assists, three aces and three digs. Nationally, Weaver ranks 13th in blocks (88) and 46th in blocks per set (1.28) while leading CUSA in both categories.

CUSA Co-Setters of the Week – Mattie Gantt / Kalia Kohler

Gantt and Kohler split the Setter of the Week honor as they combined for 82 percent of the team's assists in a 6-2 system. Gantt averaged 5.08 assists per set while Kohler averaged 5.87 in a 3-1 week for the Miners. Gantt recorded 61 total assists including 20 in their win over FIU on Sunday while Kohler collected 88 total assists as she reached a new career-high with 30 in a five-set loss to New Mexico State.

UP NEXT

UTEP will travel to Huntsville, Texas to face off against Sam Houston in a pair of matches, Oct. 13-14.