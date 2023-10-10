Hudson Named CUSA Defensive Player of the Week 

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP’s Kaila Hudson earned CUSA Defensive Player of the Week honors after a strong outing against WKU last Saturday. The 2023 Women’s Soccer Player of the Week awards are presented by Blenders Eyewear.

“Kaila’s return to our team is significant as she is a player that ignites our competitive drive,” Head Coach Gibbs Keeton said. “Against WKU she deserved and earned recognition and most importantly helped our TEAM earn 3 points.”

CUSA Defensive Player of the Week – Kaila Hudson

Hudson recently returned to form following an injury that kept her sidelined to start the season. In her second straight start, she played a pivotal role in the backline for the Miners. They posted their third shutout of the season and first conference win in a 1-0 victory over WKU. She had four one-on-one tackles as the right back and made a key clearance in crunch time of the match to help seal the win. Hudson also joined in on the attack for the Miners, making five attacking third entries down the right flank to cause trouble for the WKU defense and create chances for her teammates.

The last time a Miner won a weekly conference award was during the shortened 2020 season, when Emerson Kidd took home Defensive Player of the Week.

UP NEXT

The Miners head on the road Thursday to take on Middle Tennessee (6 p.m. MT/ 7 p.m. CT) before returning to El Paso for the final home game of the season Sunday when they welcome Liberty (1 p.m. MT).