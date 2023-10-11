UTEP grabs 27-14 win over FIU in McConnell’s first career start

MIAMI, Florida (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners at 1-5 on the season were in desperate need of a win at Florida International - enter Cade McConnell whose first quarter dominance led them to a 27-14 win.

The dub keeps UTEP's season alive as they now move to 2-5 and 1-2 in Conference USA play.

The fourth-string quarterback was thrown into the position because starting quarterback Gavin Hardison is still struggling with an elbow injury, Jake McNamara is recovering from a concussion, while Kevin Hurley played backup on Wednesday night.

McConnell produced pure magic early - three touchdown drives in the first quarter.

On the opening drive he took them 75-yards, capped off by a Deion Hankins touchdown.

On the second play of the second drive he found a wide open Kelly Akharaiyi for an 80-yard touchdown.

Then on the third drive, his third consecutive touchdown a 23-yard pass back to Akharaiyi.

The Miners wouldn't score another touchdown for the rest of the game but gained a total of 441 yards in the victory. Akharaiyi had 223 of those total yards alone in receiving, which ties him for fifth-most receiving yards in a game by a Miner in program history.

McConnell completed 11-17 for 262-yards and two touchdowns and no turnovers.

“We did the things we need to do right and we didn’t make the big mistakes, we made [FIU] make the big mistakes,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “We jumped on them early and did a good job with that and held on to the football. We didn’t have any unforced errors to give opportunities to come back. Of course, the defense played so well and so many guys did some really good things.”

Once the offense grabbed the lead the defense complimented them extremely nicely - in total they ended the night with one interception, three forced fumbles, five QB hurries, four pass breakups and six sacks.

One of those sacks came from defensive end Praise Amaewhule. The sack saw him break the all-time career sacks record at UTEP with 20.5.

The win marks their first in Florida, their second in the Eastern time zone, first over an FBS program in seven games and their first CUSA win of the season.

The Miners now prepare for the 100th Battle of I-10, next Wednesday at Sun Bowl Stadium at 7 p.m. MT.