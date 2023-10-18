99 Battle of I-10s have led us to now, The 100th Installment

EL PASO, Texas -- 99 games filled with big hits, massive plays and a whole lot of emotion. Every touchdown, turnover and tackle bringing us to now - the 100th Battle of I-10.

On Wednesday night, for the 100th time, the Aggies (4-3, 2-1 CUSA) and Miners (2-5, 1-2 CUSA) will go to battle at 7 p.m. at the Sun Bowl on ESPN2.

The first game between the then Texas State School of Mines and Metallurgy and New Mexico A&M was played before television’s were invented, when Woodrow Wilson was president and when a gallon of milk cost roughly 12 cents - October 31st, 1914.

“I think it’s one of the best rivalries in intercollegiate athletics that very few people know about," John Teicher who has been on both sides and called 41 of the 99 games said.

UTEP holds the series lead with 59 wins, 38 losses and 2 draws. The Miners also have the longest win streak at 8 from 2009-2016.

A 92-7 win for UTEP in 1948 is the most lopsided score in the series and also the highest scoring contest. While a 6-0 win by UTEP in 1928 is the lowest scoring.

There have been just two draws in the series and only one game has ever gone to overtime.

It's a tradition that has stood the test of time. Only breaking for World Wars, a brief period in the early 2000s and Covid-19 in 2020. In total since the first game between the Aggies and Miners there have only been 10 years the game hasn't been played.

In recent years UTEP has really asserted its dominance, winning 14 of the last 20, including the last two. But the Aggies come into this years game as favorites.

"It's always been the ultimate game every year," Teicher said.

Now the 'ultimate game' has a lot more riding on it than just bragging rights and two traveling trophies. For the first time in 62 years, the Battle of I-10 is also a conference game.