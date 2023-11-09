One-on-one with UTEP’s Ben Wallis; Miners prepare for final two matches of regular season

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP volleyball team is gearing up for their final two matches of the regular season, and there is a lot to play for down the stretch.

UTEP will host the Liberty Flames on Friday at 6 p.m. and then again on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Miners are 18-8 overall, 9-5 in Conference USA play, and are currently tied with New Mexico State for 3rd place in C-USA.

Liberty is right on the heels of the Miners as they are currently in 4th place of the district standings.

UTEP will be looking to pick up two wins against Liberty to help land them in second place in C-USA and bolster their seeding in the Conference USA Tournament.

ABC-7 spoke with UTEP volleyball coach Ben Wallis about this week's matches, and about his team's mindset headed into the Conference USA Tournament.