Elijah Jones Named CUSA Freshman of the Week￼

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP forward Elijah Jones was selected as the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, it was announced by the league office Monday. The 2023-24 CUSA Players of the Week awards are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by the league’s sports information directors.

Jones is the first Miner to receive the award since Kevin Kalu was so distinguished on Dec. 20, 2021.

Jones paced the team in scoring in each of the first two games of the year. He tallied 19 points in the opener vs. McMurry and matched that total against USAO. He finished a sensational 16-17 from the floor, including 4-5 from 3-point range.

The New Jersey native also averaged 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in only 15.8 minutes per contest. He helped UTEP set a school record for scoring (123 points) in the 51-point romp past USAO while the Miners put up 120 points vs. McMcurry.