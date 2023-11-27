Multiple players enter the transfer portal as UTEP searches for a new coach

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As UTEP begins its search for the 27th head football coach in program history, several players have entered the transfer portal.

The list includes,

Defensive Backs: Trez Moore, Ilijah Johnson, Koby Hylton and Tyler Williams.

Defensive End: Kanious Vaughn

Offensive Lineman: Justin Mayers

Wide Receiver: Jostein Clarke

Long Snapper: Justin Duff

In total that is more than 140 games of experience lost if they all do end up leaving the program. It's not uncommon for players to enter the transfer portal with the current landscape of college athletics, but without a coach at the helm and the future of the program uncertain, expect to see that list only grow.

The clock is ticking for the Miners to hire someone soon so they can a) encourage players to stay with the program and b) capitalize on grabbing new players out of the portal when it officially opens next Monday.

Who the Miners will hire is really anyone's guess. There's no real front runner or certain pick. ABC-7 has compiled a list of potential options you can read that here.