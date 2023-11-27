UTEP Volleyball earns NIVC Bid; Miners will host first two games

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP volleyball team's 2023 season will continue as it has accepted an at-large invitation to participate in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, marking a second appearance in the postseason tournament within three years. UTEP was also selected to host the first two rounds inside Memorial Gym on Dec. 1-2, welcoming Florida Atlantic, North Texas, and UT Arlington to the Sun City.

“My team is excited to play in the postseason,” head coach Ben Wallis said. “To be able to host at home again is exciting. Our city has rallied around our team, which says a lot about our fans. We had over 3,000 fans two years ago when we hosted the NIVC quarters and semis so I'm hopeful we can pack Memorial Gym again.”

UTEP is one of 32 teams in the single-elimination field and will face North Texas at 7:30 p.m. MT Friday, Dec. 1, inside Memorial Gym. Tickets for round one can be purchased HERE.



The winner of the matchup between the Miners and the Mean Green will advance to play the winner of UT Arlington and Florida Atlantic at 2 p.m. on Dec. 2. Tickets for round two can be purchased HERE.



Quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match sites will be announced as the tournament progresses.



2023 NIVC Schedule

ROUNDS 1 & 2 - Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 2

ROUND 3 - Dec. 5, 6, or 7

SEMIFINALS - Dec. 7, 8, 9, or 10

CHAMPIONSHIP - Dec. 10, 11, or 12