Community Champions: UTEP’s Powell named CUSA men’s basketball player of the week

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - After leading UTEP to the 2023 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational Championship, senior Zid Powell has been named the Conference USA men’s basketball Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office Tuesday.

The 2023-24 CUSA Players of the Week awards are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by the league’s sports information directors.

Powell becomes the first Miner to garner the award since former standout Souley Boum on Jan. 31, 2022.

He’s also the initial UTEP player to be recognized with the honor in nonconference action since Bryson Williams on Dec. 9, 2019.

The Philadelphia native was named the Barry Kobren MVP after helping the Orange and Blue take home the title at the Invitational for the first time since 2019. He averaged team highs in points (21.0), rebounds (5.5 rpg) and assists (3.5 apg), aided by pouring in a career-high 32 points in the championship game against Wyoming.

He was dominant in the second half, scoring 24 points, with 20 of those coming in the final 9:30, to hold off every rally by the Cowboys.

His 32 points were the most by a Miner since Boum also had 32 on Feb. 13, 2022, against Marshall.

He added a team-high tying six boards and a game-best four assists as well.

Powell helped UTEP punch its ticket to the title tilt with 10 points, five rebounds and three helpers in the hard-fought 67-65 triumph against Norfolk State that featured 11 ties and 14 lead changes.

The Miners, who were off for Christmas, will return to action at home against Seattle at 7 p.m. MT on Dec. 30.