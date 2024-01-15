Trey Horton III Named CUSA Freshman of the Week￼

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Trey Horton III has been named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The 2023-24 CUSA Players of the Week awards are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by the league's sports information directors.

It is the first time of his career that Horton III has been voted as the CUSA Freshman of the Week. He becomes the third Miner to be so distinguished this season. Elijah Jones took home the award the initial three weeks of the campaign. David Terrell Jr. was recognized on Jan. 8 before Horton III snagged the accolades this week, letting UTEP reign supreme in consecutive weeks.

The five total honors match the most in the category since UTEP also had five in 2018-19.

Horton III came off the bench to tally a career-high 14 points in only 17 minutes of action in a narrow setback at FIU on Jan. 13, which UTEP’s lone contest of the week. He was a robust 5-6 from the floor, including a perfect 4-4- from 3-point range.

The four treys set a career high, as did his two steals. Horton also was one of three Miners on the days to finish with a positive +/-, wrapping up the game with a +3.

Horton III and the rest of the Miners open up a two-game homestand with a nationally-televised (CBS Sports Network) match-up with Middle Tennessee at 7 p.m. Thursday. Jon Teicher (43rd year) and Steve Yellen (21st year) will also be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso and the UTEP Miners App. Tickets start as low as $9.15. For more information, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.