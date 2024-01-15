Walden continues to bolster UTEP roster with five new additions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's new head football coach, Scotty Walden continues to make waves, signing another five players on Monday.

That brings Walden's recruiting class so far to 32, after announcing 23 on early singing day and another four last week.

Monday's group includes three Division 1 FBS transfers, one offensive player and four guys on the defensive side of the ball.

The new crop of talent includes two transfers from Texas State. Senior running back Calvin Hill ran for 1,709 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Bobcats in his five seasons with the team, including a 714-yard year in 2021.

Meanwhile Cornerback Jaylon Shelton redshirted the 2023 season and had 1 tackle for the Bobcats. Shelton began his collegiate career at Tyler JC in 2020 where he redshirted one year and played in 9 games the next. He then transferred to West Virginia and played in the one game before moving to Texas State.

Florida State transfer and linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner will also join the Miners. The sophomore didn't play for the Seminoles last season but joined them as a consensus three-star prospect who totaled 151 tackles, including 5 for loss with South Oak Cliff high school. In his 17 games for the bears, he also had 3 sacks, one interception and forced fumble en route to their back to back state titles.

Walden also dipped back into his former pool of Austin Peay players and recruited Xavier Smith. The defensive back had 75 total tackles and one sack last season for the Governors. He spent his first year of college ball at Colorado but did not see any action.

Quinzavious Warren rounds out the recruits. The junior defensive lineman transfers to UTEP from Northwest Mississippi Community College. In 2021 as 2022, Warren played 19 games and had 13 tackles while assisting on another 38, he also hd 0.5 sacks.