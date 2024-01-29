2003-04 UTEP NCAA Tournament team returning to the Don Haskins Center Saturday
EL PASO, Texas - One of the most beloved teams in UTEP basketball history, the 2003-04 NCAA Tournament squad will be returning to the Don Haskins Center for a 20-year reunion on Saturday.
The ’03-04 Miners will be signing autographs at 6 pm on Saturday in the Haskins Center concourse, prior to UTEP’s game versus Liberty. The ’03-04 team will also be honored at halftime of Saturday’s game.
Members of the 2003-04 team that are scheduled to attend on Saturday include:
· Joe Devance
· Omar Duran
· Thomas Gehrke
· Josh Gutierrez
· JD Hampton III
· Darius Mattear
· Brent Murphy
· Juan Rivas
· Filiberto Rivera
· Roy Smallwood
· Omar Thomas
· John Tofi
· Jason Williams
Led by coach Billy Gillispie, the 2003-04 Miners tied the NCAA record for turnaround, finishing 24-8 following a 6-24 season. They earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, where they dropped a narrow (86-83) contest to ACC Tournament champ Maryland in the first round.
UTEP opened the season by upsetting the Harlem Globetrotters, 89-88, in an exhibition game that ended the Globetrotters’ 288-game win streak.
The Miners’ success continued as they tied for first place in the Western Athletic Conference with a 13-5 mark and reached the championship game of the WAC Tournament.
Rivera, Thomas and Williams were all named to the All-WAC Tournament team. Rivera was first team All-WAC and Thomas was second team during the regular season, while Gillispie was appointed the WAC Coach of the Year.
