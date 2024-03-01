UTEP softball sweeps day one of Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic; Miners get win over Texas Tech  

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

LUBBOCK, Texas - The UTEP softball team (12-4) dominated on day one of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic, securing a thrilling 3-2 victory over Texas Tech and delivering a commanding run-rule shutout against Texas State, 8-0, Friday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.

The triumph over Texas Tech marked a historic milestone as UTEP achieved its first Power 5 win and Power 5 road win since 2021.

In an impressive display, the Miners joined an elite group as the latest team to run-rule Texas State, following in the footsteps of #25 Louisiana, Wisconsin, #25 Texas A&M, and #18 Baylor.

GAME 1 | UTEP 3, Texas Tech 2

UTEP softball secured a 3-2 victory against Texas Tech in a closely contested match.

The game remained quiet initially, but in the second inning, Bri Garcia's single and Madi Mendoza's subsequent two-run homer propelled the Miners to a 2-0 lead.

UTEP extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning with Kenna Collett's RBI single, scoring Halle Hogan.

Texas Tech responded in the fourth inning, scoring two runs with a double. In the sixth inning, Zaylie Calderon entered the circle, striking out two batters and allowing only one hit to earn her fourth save of the season.

Faith Aragon claimed her sixth win after pitching 5.0 innings, recording one strikeout and issuing just one walk.

GAME 2 | UTEP 8, Texas State 0 [5inn]

UTEP notched its third run-rule shutout victory of the season with an impressive 8-0 win over Texas State.

The Miners took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by an RBI double from Hogan, an RBI single by Ajia Richard, and an RBI groundout by Lynne Sepulveda.

After a scoreless second inning, UTEP added another run in the third through an RBI fielder's choice by Idalis Mendez.

The fourth inning saw the Miners doubling their score, as Hogan's double and Richard's two-run homer contributed to the commanding lead.

Taja Felder secured her sixth win of the season with a complete game, striking out three batters and allowing only three hits to the Bobcats.

UP NEXT

UTEP continues weekend play with an early matchup against Merrimack College at 9 am CT, followed by a contest against Texas State at 11:30 am CT.