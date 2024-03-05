UTEP’s Terrell Jr. wins second straight, 6th overall CUSA Freshman of the week

DALLAS, Texas - For the second consecutive week and the school-record sixth time this season, UTEP men’s basketball guard David Terrell Jr. has been voted as the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, it was announced by the league office Monday.

The 2023-24 CUSA Players of the Week awards are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by the league's sports information directors.

UTEP has now taken home the honor a Conference USA-record 11 times this season, with six by Terrell Jr., four from Elijah Jones and one by Trey Horton III.

The prior league standard of 10 had been shared by WKU (2018-19), UTSA (2017-18) and Rice (2015-16). Individually, Vince Hunter (five, 2013-14) had claimed the most such honors by a Miner.

The Dallas native came off the bench to help the Miners secure their first CUSA USA road sweep since the 2021-22 season with wins at Jax State and Liberty.

He started the week by piling up 11 points - all in the second half - while adding three rebounds and two assists and finishing with a +11 (second best on the team) in the 72-65 victory at Jax State on Feb. 29.

He had four of his points and one of his assists when Jax State was within one possession in the second stanza.

He followed that up with two points, three boards and +17 (second best on team) while playing lockdown defense in 21 minutes off the bench, helping UTEP post a 67-51 win at Liberty on March 2.

It marked just the third home loss on the season for the Flames. When he checked into the contest in the first half, UTEP was up by three and when he subbed out 12 minutes later, the Orange and Blue’s advantage was 15.

The Orange and Blue’s 11 total Freshman of the Week honors not only set the CUSA record, but they nearly than double the prior most (six, 2013-14) that they’ve garnered in a campaign.

UTEP enjoyed a CUSA record-tying six straight weeks (Jan. 8 through Feb. 12) run of securing the accolade, which doubled the prior program-best run of three in a row in 2011-12).

Terrell Jr. (Jan. 8, Jan. 29, Feb. 5, Feb. 12, Feb. 26 and March 4) leads the way with five followed by four from Elijah Jones (Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Nov. 27 and Jan. 22) and one by Trey Horton III (Jan. 15).

UTEP returns home to wrap up the regular season with "Senior Night" against FIU at 7 p.m. MT on March 7.

Jon Teicher (43rd year) and Steve Yellen (21st year) will be on the call on "The Home of UTEP Basketball" 600 ESPN El Paso and the UTEP Miners App.

It will also stream on ESPN+ (subscription required, with Mando Medina (play-by-play) and former Miner (Hooper Vint) describing the action.

Tickets start as low as $9.15 but are available for two for $10 to UTEP faculty and staff as part of a special promotion. For more information, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.