UTEP clipped on the road by FIU, 88-62

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

MIAMI, Florida - UTEP women’s basketball (11-18, 6-10 CUSA) fell to FIU (20-9, 11-4 CUSA) 88-62 on Thursday evening.

Sharp shooting by the Panthers in the second quarter (32 points on 60.0 percent shooting) allowed them to distance themselves and the Miners could not pull back into it.

A disparity on the glass once again hurt UTEP, as FIU outrebounded the Miners 46-34.

Jane Asinde matched her career-high with 28 points to go with 10 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season.

Luisa Vydrova tallied 11 points and a career-best eight rebounds.

Mahri Petree put up eight points and six rebounds and Delma Zita dished out a team-high five assists.

Asinde snagged a team-leading three steals and also recorded the Miners’ lone block in the contest.

UTEP shot 40.6 percent (26-64) from the field, 26.7 percent (4-15) from beyond the arc, and 54.5 (6-11) from the charity stripe.

The team grabbed 34 rebounds, had 15 assists, eight steals, and one block in the game.

The Miners opened the game with a 9-0 run before the Panthers countered with a 10-0 one of their own. FIU led 18-15 at the end of the first period.

The Panthers shot lights out in the second quarter, opening up a 23-point lead at the half (50-27).

UTEP shot 32.4 percent from the floor, 20.0 percent (2-10) from three, and 50.0 percent (3-6) from the foul line in the first half. The Miners pulled down 20 rebounds, had three assists, and two steals.

FIU increased their lead to 30 by the end of the third quarter (69-39).

The Miners put up 23 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough, and the Panthers ran away with the game, 88-62.

FIU shot 47.2 percent (34-72) from the field, 34.6 percent (9-26) from three, and 68.8 percent (11-16) from the free throw line. The Panthers tallied 46 rebounds, 19 assists, 14 steals, and four blocks. Six FIU players scored in double figures, led by Tanajah Hayes with 15. Mya Kone (13), Angela Belloso (12), Kaliah Henderson (11), Courtney Prenger (10) and Olivia Trice (10) make up the other five.

Hayes also led the Panthers in rebounds (nine) and assists (seven) while Trice snagged a game-high four steals. Kone tallied two blocks to top FIU.

UP NEXT

The Miners head to Huntsville, Ala., for the 2024 CUSA Basketball Championships, taking place March 12-16.