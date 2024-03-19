UTEP men’s golf finishes T-9th at the Arizona Thunderbird Intercollegiate

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

TUCSON, Arizona - The UTEP men’s golf team (294-307-300—901) finished tied for ninth place at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate at the Tucson Country Club (par 72 | 7,533 yards) on Tuesday afternoon.

The Miners shot 12-over par 901, tying with Utah Valley (292-311-298—901) and finishing four strokes behind eighth-place Abilene Christian (296-306-295—897).

Host Arizona (283-285-279) won the tournament, penciling in a 17-under par 847.

New Mexico (289-285-286) placed second at 4-under par 860. Long Beach State (295-279-298—872) finished third, while Denver (300-314-306—920) finished in last place.

Dylan Teeter (74-75-70) was the top Miner, firing a 3-over par 219 and finishing 17th overall. Teeter tallied 12 birdies and eagled hole 14 (par 4) in the first round.

Braden Smith (71-78-75—224) finished 35th overall. Smith registered eight birdies.

Eddie Sandoval (73-78-76—227) made his UTEP debut as the El Paso product from Franklin High School finished tied for 42nd overall. He recorded nine birdies, including five in round one.

Patrick Foley (77-76-80—233) and Jacob Presutti (76-81-79—236) rounded out the order of finish for the Miners.

Arizona’s Tiger Christensen (69-72-65) shot 10-under par 206 to capture the individual championship while his teammates Tianyi Xiong (67-73-68—208) and Sam Sommerhauser (69-69-74—212) finished second and third, respectively.

FINAL RESULTS here.

THE NEXT 54

UTEP will take the links at the Duck Invitational in Eugene, Ore., on March 25-26.

THE 2023-24 UTEP MEN’S GOLF SCHEDULE

GolfWeek Collegiate Kickoff | Sept. 4-5 (Cape Girardeau, Mo. | Dalhousie GC)

William H. Tucker Intercollegiate | Sept. 25-26 (Albuquerque, N.M. | UNM Championship GC)

Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational | Oct. 2-3 (Boulder, Co. | Colorado National GC)

Little Rock Invitational | Oct. 16-17 (Little Rock, Ark. | Chenal Country Club)

The Clerico | Oct. 23-24 (Broken Arrow, Okla. | Cedar Ridge CC)

Los Vaqueros Intercollegiate | Feb. 5-7 (Cancun, Mexico | Iberostar Playa Paraiso GC)

John A. Burns Intercollegiate | Feb. 15-17 (Kauai, Hawai’i | Ocean Course at Hokuala)

Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate | March 18-19 (Tucson, Ariz. | Tucson CC)

Duck Invitational | March 25-26 (Eugene, Ore. | Eugene CC)

Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate | April 1-2 (Phoenix, Ariz. | Ak-Chin Southern Dunes)

Gaucho Invitational | April 8-9 (Santa Barbara, Calif. | Sandpiper GC)

CUSA Championship | April 22-25 (Texarkana, Ark. | Texarkana CC)