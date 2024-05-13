Franklin’s Jordan Imperial signs with UTEP Volleyball

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Franklin's volleyball captain Jordan Imperial signed with UTEP volleyball at Franklin High School Monday afternoon.

Imperial earned All-city volleyball MVP in 2023 and All-state in the 2022 season. In her four years at Franklin Imperial recorded an impressive 1,537 digs and 1,848 service receptions.

The El Paso native says she's been waiting for this day since she was a little girl and it feels like a dream come true to continue to play the sport she loves in her hometown.

""I'm most excited about it being a new chapter now," Imperial said. "It's a fresh start and I get to work for my spot again. I'm just super excited to get out there and play. I just want to say thank you to my family and I can't wait to see you guys. Go Miners."