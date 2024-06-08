EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Football Women's Clinic is coming to the Sun Bowl on Thursday, June 13! Attendees will enjoy an evening of dinner, drinks and fun while learning the ins and outs of the game from the Miner coaching staff. The clinic will begin at 6 pm.



This is UTEP's first football women's clinic in eight years, and it comes under the direction of first-year head coach Scotty Walden .



"We welcome the women of the Sun City to join us for our football clinic," Walden said. "Not only will you learn more about the game, but you'll also get the chance to participate in drills with your Miner football team. It's going to be a great time!"



Women 21 years of age and older can purchase tickets to the clinic. An "Early Bird Special" is in effect, with tickets just $45 through June 6. The price of one ticket includes dinner, one adult beverage, and a commemorative t-shirt. A cash bar will be available.



After June 6, ticket prices will increase to $50.



Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.