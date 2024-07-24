UTEP golf announces Jett Isoda as assistant coach

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP men’s golf head coach Aaron Puetz announced on Wednesday that Jett Isoda will serve as the golf program’s assistant coach.

“We are excited to add Jett to our coaching staff. His playing and coaching experience match what we are looking for to lead our programs to post-season success,” Puetz said. “Welcome to the 9-1-5, Coach Isoda!”

Isoda comes to the Sun City after a four-year playing career (2017-2022) at Ottawa University Arizona while recently serving as a graduate assistant for the Spirt the last two seasons.

“I want to thank Aaron for the opportunity and I’m looking forward to meeting and working with the team, and having a successful year,” Isoda said.

OUAZ ranked fifth last season and won the 2024 GSAC Conference Championship.

The Spirt competed in the first round of the NAIA Championships.

The native of Las Vegas, Nev., played in 10 tournaments during his four-year career. Isoda saw action in 25 rounds and penciled in a 75.9 stroke average.

During the 2020-21 campaign, Isoda recorded his best stroke average – a 73.3 and posted a win-loss record of 63-24-3.

Isoda will also assist with the UTEP women’s golf program.