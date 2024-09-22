Miners Sweep Texas State to Claim Southwest Showdown Crown 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP volleyball (10-2) secured the Southwest Showdown title with a perfect 3-0 record on the weekend, capping it off by sweeping Texas State, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon to close out non-conference play at Memorial Gym.

Ema Uskokovic was named the tournament MVP, while Mattie Gantt and Kalia Kohler were also recognized for their outstanding performances, earning spots on the All-Tournament Team.

MATCH SUMMARY

The first set was a nail-biter, with UTEP rallying from an early deficit to lead 20-16 before Texas State fought back to reach set point first at 24-23. UTEP refused to back down, battling through 10 set point opportunities and ultimately securing a 34-32 victory. In the second set, UTEP built momentum early with kills from Ema Uskokovic and Sara Pustahija, fending off a Texas State comeback to win 25-23. UTEP dominated the third set from start to finish, with strong defense and key blocks, closing the set on a 14-3 scoring run to secure a commanding 25-13 victory and complete the 3-0 match sweep over Texas State.

LEADERBOARD

Ema Uskokovic led the Miners with a match-high 14 kills, hitting an impressive .314, while also contributing three aces and a match-high 18.5 points.

UTEP’s offense was orchestrated by Mattie Gantt and Kalia Kohler, who combined for 45 assists, guiding the team to a .330 hitting percentage.

Gantt also tallied 11 digs to secure a double-double, while Torrance Lovesee added 10 digs.

On defense, Danika Washington was a force at the net, recording seven blocks to stifle Texas State's attack.

SPLIT BOX

UTEP held the all-around statistical advantage in kills (50-44), service aces (6-0), and blocks (11-4). UTEP registered a .330 hitting percentage while holding Texas State to .172.

SET-BY-SET

ONE | UTEP and Texas State opened the match with a closely contested first set. After UTEP fell behind early, the Miners then went on a scoring run, highlighted by an ace from Torrance Lovesee and kills by Sara Pustahija and Ema Uskokovic, bringing the score to 6-4 in UTEP’s favor. UTEP held the lead with an ace from Uskokovic and a block from Danika Washington and Lovesee, pushing the score to 11-7. UTEP maintained their lead, with strong contributions from Lauren Perry and Washington, pushing the score to 20-16. However, Texas State mounted a late comeback, closing in and eventually taking the lead at 23-22. TXST reached set point first at 24-23, but UTEP refused to back down. A kill from Lovesee tied the set at 24-24, and what followed was a thrilling battle, with both teams fighting off set points. The set saw 10 total set point opportunities, with neither team willing to give in. UTEP finally gained the edge with a block by Uskokovic and Washington, followed by a kill from Gantt and a TXST error to claim a dramatic 34-32 victory.

TWO | UTEP started strong with a TXST error followed by a kill from Pustahija, giving the Miners early momentum. Uskokovic continued to be a standout player, securing several kills. Washington's block with Perry further increased UTEP’s lead to 6-3, and an ace from Uskokovic widened the gap. Texas State fought back to tie the game at 13-13, but kills by Uskokovic and Perry, followed by a media timeout, helped UTEP regain control. In the crucial moments, Weaver's blocks and a powerful kill from Uskokovic sealed the set at 25-23, putting UTEP up 2-0.

THREE | UTEP came out firing in the third set with an ace by Kalia Kohler and kills by Lovesee and Uskokovic extended the early lead. Washington’s consistent performance added key kills, pushing the Miners ahead. Kohler's ace and a TXST error further cemented UTEP's control. UTEP's defense proved impenetrable, with a combination of blocks from Washington and Uskokovic stifling the Bobcats’ attempts. After a media timeout, UTEP's dominance continued, with Weaver’s standout kill at 23-13 leading the way. A final block by Luvina Oguntimehin and Hannah Crowe sealed a decisive 25-13 win, giving UTEP the 3-0 match sweep over Texas State.

Head Coach Ben Wallis praised his team's performance following their victory in the Southwest Showdown, highlighting the exceptional scouting work by assistant Coach Courtney Johnson. “We stayed locked in and were diligent, and there were some big-point runs at times in the first set, but after that, it was point-for-point. You could feel energy in the gym,” Wallis noted. He commended his players for taking control and dominating against a formidable Texas State team, which had reached the NCAA tournament last year. "I’m really proud of my group, not just because we won, but because of how they played. They stayed focused, and no one faltered emotionally," he said. Wallis emphasized the team's hunger to win, viewing the match as a championship test. Reflecting on the weekend, he acknowledged the challenges they faced against a scrappy A&M-Corpus Christi team, stating, "We won ugly yesterday, and then today we played beautiful volleyball and were firing on all cylinders." He concluded by expressing gratitude for the support of their spectacular crowd, marking it as a great way to end the weekend.

UP NEXT

UTEP takes on FIU to kick off Conference USA play in Miami, Florida, Septermber 27-28.