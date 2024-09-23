UTEP WBB kicked off day one of practice on Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP women's basketball made its return to Foster Stevens Center for day one of practice for the regular 2024-25 season on Monday.

The Miners are returning five players from last year's squad, including big-time player Delma Zita, Ivane Tensaie, Dunja Zecevic, Luisa Vydrova and redshirt-Freshman Thelma Barbitch.

This new UTEP squad has 10 international players, including Delphine Jatta, Dunja Zecevic, Yagmur Canguven, Irene Asensio, Ndack Mbengue, Abby Priscilla, Thelma Barbitch, Mary Moses Amaniyo, Luisa Vydrova, Osada Igbindion Omoruyi.

"I've always believed in having a team that's diverse," Head coach Keitha Adams said. "This is probably a little more than we've had in the past but I'm excited about this group. We brought in some shooters, we have some height and we're going to play an up-tempo style of play. We have a lot to learn about one another but there's definitely some nice pieces and we're going to work hard to build a fun team."

The women's team will kick-off its season to Tarleton State at the Don Haskins Center Monday, November 4th at 11am.