Halftime Update: UTEP trails Western Kentucky, 27-7

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners find themselves in a hole on the road against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

At the half, the Miners are down 27-7 to the Hilltoppers.

WKU would be the first to put points on the board by scoring a touchdown on their second possession of the game.

UTEP would respond on the ensuing drive with a touchdown of their own to tie the game at 7.

But the Hilltoppers would score 20 unanswered points.

UTEP quarterback Cade McConnell got the start for the Miners, but was then benched late in the first quarter in favor of backup QB Skyler Locklear.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

WKU quarterback Caden Veltkamp with a pass to Dalvin Smith for a 30-yard touchdown 7-0 WKU

UTEP quarterback Cade McConnell with a pass to Kenny Odom for a 76-yard touchdown 7-7

WKU running back Michael Mathison runs for a 12-yard touchdown 14-7 WKU

Second Quarter

WKU kicker Lucas Carneiro connects on a 25-yard field goal 17-7 WKU

WKU quarterback Caden Veltkamp runs for 2-yard touchdown 24-7 WKU

WKU kicker Lucas Carneiro connects on a 42-yard field goal 27-7 WKU