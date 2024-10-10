Western Kentucky races past UTEP, 44-17; Miners still winless this season 0-6

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky - It was another crushing defeat for the UTEP Miners on the road against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Miners remain winless this season losing their 6th straight game by a final score of 44-17.

WKU would be the first to put points on the board by scoring a touchdown on their second possession of the game.

UTEP would respond on the ensuing drive with a touchdown of their own to tie the game at 7.

But the Hilltoppers would score 20 unanswered points and take 27-7 lead at halftime.

UTEP quarterback Cade McConnell got the start for the Miners, but suffered an injury to his wrist late in the first quarter.

He would not return to the game and backup QB Skyler Locklear played the rest of the game.

The Miners showed signs of life at the start of the third quarter scoring 10 unanswered points.

It all all started when Corey Wren returned the second half opening kickoff 100-yards for a touchdown.

UTEP would then tack on a field goal to cut WKU's lead to 10 points 27-17.

But the Hilltoppers would respond putting up 17 unanswered points

UTEP's overall record drops to 0-6, 0-3 in Conference USA.

The Miners will have a quick turnaround as their next game will be Wednesday, October 16 against Florida International University.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the Sun Bowl.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

WKU quarterback Caden Veltkamp with a pass to Dalvin Smith for a 30-yard touchdown 7-0 WKU

UTEP quarterback Cade McConnell with a pass to Kenny Odom for a 76-yard touchdown 7-7

WKU running back Michael Mathison runs for a 12-yard touchdown 14-7 WKU

Second Quarter

WKU kicker Lucas Carneiro connects on a 25-yard field goal 17-7 WKU

WKU quarterback Caden Veltkamp runs for 2-yard touchdown 24-7 WKU

WKU kicker Lucas Carneiro connects on a 42-yard field goal 27-7 WKU

Third Quarter

UTEP kickoff returner Corey Wren takes it 100-yards for the touchdown 27-14 WKU

UTEP kicker Buzz Flabiano connects on a 42-yard field goal 27-17 WKU

WKU quarterback Caden Veltkamp with a pass to Michael Mathison for 14-yard touchdown 34-17 WKU

Fourth Quarter

Cade Veltkamp pass to Michael Mathison for a 3-yard touchdown 41-17 WKU

WKU kicker Lucas Carneiro connects on a 54-yard field goal 44-17 WKU