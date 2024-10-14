UTEP’s Braziel earns volleyball CUSA honors 

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP Volleyball's Landry Braziel has been named Conference USA Volleyball Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Landry Braziel – Freshman of the Week

Braziel played a vital role in UTEP's flawless 4-0 performance, which included victories over New Mexico State and Louisiana Tech.

The freshman participated in three matches, making two starts and playing a total of eight sets.

Against LA Tech, Braziel had a stellar performance with 18 kills with an impressive .469 hitting percentage.

Overall, Landry totaled 23 kills (2.88/set) with a hitting percentage of .439, accumulating 25 points (3.13/set) and four blocks.

UP NEXT

The Miners hit the road for Jacksonville, Alabama, as they take on Jax State on October 18-19.