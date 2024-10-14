Skip to Content
UTEP

UTEP’s Braziel earns volleyball CUSA honors 

UTEP VB HONOR 33
Photo Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
By ,
New
Published 4:50 PM

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP Volleyball's Landry Braziel has been named Conference USA Volleyball Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.  

Landry Braziel – Freshman of the Week  
Braziel played a vital role in UTEP's flawless 4-0 performance, which included victories over New Mexico State and Louisiana Tech.

The freshman participated in three matches, making two starts and playing a total of eight sets.

Against LA Tech, Braziel had a stellar performance with 18 kills with an impressive .469 hitting percentage.

Overall, Landry totaled 23 kills (2.88/set) with a hitting percentage of .439, accumulating 25 points (3.13/set) and four blocks. 

UP NEXT             
The Miners hit the road for Jacksonville, Alabama, as they take on Jax State on October 18-19.  

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

UTEP Athletics

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content