UTEP Volleyball Sweeps Liberty to Advance to CUSA Semifinals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- No. 2 seed UTEP Volleyball (27-4) delivered a commanding 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-22) sweep over No. 7 seed Liberty (13-18) in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Championship on Friday night at Club Memorial, earning a spot in the tournament semifinals.

MATCH SUMMARY

The Miners showcased a balanced attack and strong defensive presence, hitting an impressive .439 while holding Liberty to under .100. Efficient setting and powerful serving kept the offense in rhythm, while timely blocks and digs stifled Liberty’s momentum. After cruising through the first two sets, UTEP battled through a competitive third, maintaining composure to secure the win and continue its postseason run.

LEADERBOARD

Kaya Weaver led the offense with 9 kills on an impressive .667 hitting percentage and contributed a match-high 12.5 points.

The setting duo of Kalia Kohler (18 assists) and Mattie Gantt (14 assists) combined for 32 assists, orchestrating an efficient offense that hit .439.

On defense, Torrance Lovesee anchored the back row with 7 digs.

Danika Washington was a force at the net, recording 8 blocks to stifle Liberty’s attack.

SPLIT BOX

UTEP held the all-around statistical advantage in kills (45-25), digs (30-25), and blocks (10.5-5). UTEP registered a .439 hitting percentage and held Liberty to a .0.58 H%.

RECORD BOOK NOTABLES

Danika Washington recorded 7 block assists, tying for third all-time in a three-set match, and tallied 8 total blocks, also tying for third in program history for a three-set performance.

SET-BY-SET

ONE | The Miners jumped out to an early lead with key kills from Weaver, Ema Uskokovic, and Landry Braziel, complemented by strong blocks from Weaver, Washington, and Lovesee. Liberty struggled with errors, allowing UTEP to maintain momentum. The Miners’ aggressive attack continued with standout kills from Sara Pustahija, helping UTEP push to a commanding 25-18 set win, capped off by an ace from setter Iana Loera.

TWO | UTEP Volleyball maintained control in the second set, rallying from an early deficit to secure a dominant 25-13 victory over Liberty. The Miners turned the tide with back-to-back aces by Weaver, while powerful kills from Uskokovic, Pustahija, and Washington kept the offense rolling. A key block by Washington and Pustahija tied the score, and UTEP surged ahead with contributions from Brazieland Lovesee. The Miners’ defense, led by Weaver and Uskokovic’s blocking efforts, stifled Liberty’s attack. UTEP closed the set on a 12-1 run, capitalizing on Liberty errors and finishing with a decisive kill by Washington.

THREE | UTEP Volleyball completed a straight-set sweep over Liberty with a hard-fought 25-22 win in the third set. The Miners relied on their balanced attack and blocking prowess to overcome a tight contest. Early kills by Weaver and Uskokovic, paired with key blocks from Washington, Lauren Perry, and Pustahija, kept the score close. UTEP gained momentum after the media timeout, with pivotal kills from Uskokovic, Lovesee, and setter Kohler, along with timely errors by Liberty. Despite a heated exchange resulting in yellow cards for both teams, the Miners maintained composure, clinching the set with a final kill by Uskokovic.

"We had to work tonight,” head coach Ben Wallis said. “Liberty is a talented team, and I know it’s disappointing for them to have six seniors whose careers just ended—hopefully not, though. I hope they get a chance to play in the NIVC. They’re super talented, and we took it personally that we allowed them to hit for higher percentages than we wanted the last time we faced them in Virginia. To hold them under .100 tonight, when their season average is over .200, is a huge accomplishment. Our blocking was outstanding—Danika [Washington] was a monster with eight blocks on her own. Kaya [Weaver] set the tone early by solo-blocking Madison Blane, a first-team all-conference player, in the first set, which sent a clear message. Offensively, we were incredibly efficient in the middle; our setters trusted them, and it paid off. Sara [Pustahija] was a beast in the back row—every time we popped the ball her way, she kept finding ways to hit it hard. We didn’t score as well on the left, but we made up for it by digging, blocking, and serving at a high level. I’m proud of how we played, and I’m looking forward to resting up and preparing for NMSU or Sam Houston tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. Our crowd was incredible, especially on the final point. It got super loud, and El Paso made a real impact tonight. Liberty felt the pressure, and our fans helped us out in a big way at Club Memorial."

UP NEXT

The Miners face the winner of the NMSU/Sam Houston match on Saturday, November 23, at 2:30pm MST at Club Memorial in the semifinals of the CUSA Championship.