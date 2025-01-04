Tensaie’s Triple with Six Seconds Left Sends Miners Past Sam Houston, 64-62

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP women’s basketball team (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) came back from 13 down defeat Sam Houston (7-5, 0-2 CUSA) Saturday afternoon. Ivane Tensaie came alive in the second half, posting 14 points and draining the game-winning three as time expired.

The Miners shot 48.1 percent (26-54) from the floor, 50.0 percent from three (6-12) and 50.0 percent (6-12) from the foul line in the game. A strong fourth quarter (66.7 percent, 8-12) helped lift UTEP over the Bearkats after trailing for the majority of the game.

The Orange and Blue grabbed 41 rebounds, dished out 13 assists, and had five steals and one block in the game. The Miners outrebounded the Bearkats 11-6 in the final frame, which proved a key factor in closing the deficit.

Despite a slow start, Tensaie went off in the second half, finishing with a team-high 17 points on 50.0 percent (6-12) shooting. She drained four shots from beyond the arc, including three in the final two periods.

Portia Adams also dropped double figures with 11 points, while Ndack Mbengue and Luisa Vydrova each posted eight. Vydrova matched her career-best with three steals to lead the Miners.

Heaven Samayoa Mathis had a solid game, tallying seven points while sharing the team-lead in assists (four) with Delma Zita.

Mbengue had her second 12-rebound performance in as many games, pulling down 12 boards to lead all players. Osadebamwen Igbinedion Omoruyi also contributed on the glass, recording a career-high seven rebounds to go with six points.

“I am very happy for our team today,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “I thought our fourth quarter was tremendous. Our defense really fought and then Ivane (Tensaie) came in and hit some big shots. She got our offense going. We battled today, and it was an ugly one, but it’s never over until it’s over and we finished strong.”

The Miners at the start of the game, allowing Sam Houston to open up an early nine-point lead. UTEP clawed back to withing three, 17-14, by the end of the period. Asensio paced the team with five points.

The Bearkats stretched their lead to as many as 13 in the second quarter, and led by eight, 38-30, by the half-time whistle. Igbinedion Omoruyi led the Miners with six rebounds at the break.

UTEP shot 40.0 percent (12-30) from the field, 50.0 percent (3-6) from three, and 50.0 percent (3-6) from the foul line in the first half. The Miners tallied six assists, two steals, and one block over the first two quarters.

Sam Houston maintained a seven-point lead in the third, up 53-46 with one quarter to go. Adams led the Miners with 11 points.

UTEP dominated in the fourth, outscoring Sam Houston 18-9. The Miners also turned it on defensively, allowing the Bearkats just 23.5 percent (4-17) shooting in the final period. The game came down to the wire, when Zita kicked the ball out to Tensaie with six seconds to go, and she drained it for the two-point comeback victory.

Sam Houston shot 35.2 percent (25-71) from the floor and 52.2 percent (12-23) from the foul line in the game. The Bearkats did not make a shot from beyond the arc (0-17) in the game. They grabbed 42 rebounds while tallying 19 assists and 10 steals in the contest. Deborah Ogayemi went off for a game-high 19 points and five steals. Kyleigh McGuire (12) Whitney Dunn (12), and Aysia Ward-Strong (10) also scored in double digits for Sam Houston. Fanta Kone paced the team in rebounds with 11, followed by Ogayemi with nine. Kone nearly had a double-double, dishing out a game-best nine assists.

The Miners return to the Borderland next Saturday (1/11) at 2 p.m. MT when they compete at rival NM State in the first Battle of I-10 matchup of the season. Then, UTEP is back in the Don Haskins Center Thursday (1/16) to face off against Liberty.

